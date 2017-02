PALMYRA, Maine - Fire marshals say two bodies have been found in the rubble of an apartment building fire in Palmyra.



Six residents escaped the building early Tuesday. They weren't hurt.



The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. and the building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It was still burning by 7:30 a.m. Firefighters planned to recover the bodies later in the morning and take them to the state medical examiner's office.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.