2 Maine Students Charged In Unrelated School Threats

A 19-year-old Ellsworth High School student is in custody after being accused of making a school shooting threat on an online gaming site.

The gaming company alerted the FBI of the threat last Wednesday. Local police arrested Michael Allen Thursday and charged him with terrorizing.

School Superintendent Daniel Higgins says, in addition to regular safety protocols, Ellsworth schools are beefing up their security.

“We certainly had communicated with our parents and let them know of the threat. And we agreed that, for the foreseeable future, we will have an increased visibility and presence of our city police department officers, in and around our schools,” he says.

On Monday morning a 17-year-old high school student was arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly making threats against Cape Elizabeth schools on social media.