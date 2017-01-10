2 Maine Towns Want New Voters to Register Cars

AUGUSTA, Maine - Two Maine towns are reminding new voters to register their vehicle in Maine as required by state law.



Local officials say the moves will help Gorham and Waterville collect vehicle excise taxes and also preserve voter integrity.



GOP Gov. Paul LePage has claimed "a lot of votes'' were cast unlawfully in Maine and nationwide and wants Democratic Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap to ensure voters followed the law. Dunlap has said LePage's allegations are without merit and that Maine's election results are legitimate.



Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro said the law requiring new residents to register their cars within 30 days has been viewed as difficult to enforce.



Gorham Councilor Ben Hartwell said he thinks the next step should be having police officers check voter rolls during routine traffic stops.