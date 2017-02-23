2017 Camden Conference – “Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis”

Wednesday, March 1 at 2:00 pm

Germany, Europe, and the Politics of Refugee Protection

&

2016 -- The Year the World Stopped Caring about Refugees --Central America and Beyond

Germany, Europe, and the Politics of Refugee Protection

Gerald Knaus

Founding Chairman, European Stability Initiative, Berlin

Gerald Knaus is founding Chairman of the European Stability Initiative (ESI), a nonprofit research and policy institute focusing on South East Europe, Turkey, and the South Caucasus. Based in Istanbul since 2004, Mr. Knaus coordinates field research and provides strategic analysis to policymakers throughout these regions and Central and Western Europe. A native of Vienna, he studied at Oxford University, the Free University of Brussels, and the Johns Hopkins SAIS Bologna Center, and he taught economics at a Ukrainian university. In Bulgaria and Bosnia-Herzegovina, he worked for NGOs and international organizations, including the International Crisis Group, the Office of the High Representative, and the International Mediator. From 2001 to 2004, he was the director of the “Lessons Learned Unit” of the European Union Pillar of the UN Mission in Kosovo. He coauthored (with Rory Stewart) Can Intervention Work? as well as more than 80 ESI reports and scripts for 12 TV documentaries on South East Europe. A founding member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, Mr. Knaus spent five years as an Associate Fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. His current observations on migrant and refugee issues appear in the blog www.rumeliobserver.eu.

2016 – The Year the World Stopped Caring about Refugees: Central America and Beyond

Bruno Stagno

Deputy Executive Director for Advocacy, Human Rights Watch

Bruno Stagno has been Deputy Executive Director for Advocacy at Human Rights Watch since September 2014. Before joining Human Rights Watch, he was Executive Director of Security Council Report, 2011–2014. He was Foreign Minister of Costa Rica from 2006 to 2010, Ambassador to the United Nations from 2002 to 2006, and Chief of Staff of the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry from 1998 to 2000, among other foreign service postings. Ambassador Stagno also served as the President of the Assembly of States Parties of the International Criminal Court from 2005 to 2008, Co-President of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Article 14 Conferences from 2007 to 2009, and Vice President of the UN Commission on Sustainable Development from 2002 to 2004. He is a graduate of Georgetown University, Université de la Sorbonne, and Princeton University and author or editor of several books, chapters, and articles, including The UN Security Council in the Age of Human Rights, published in 2014. Ambassador Stagno’s article on the plight of the Rohingya refugees, “The Other Refugee Crisis,” appeared in the October 2015 issue of Foreign Affairs. In 2011, he received France’s highest honor when he was designated an Officier de la Légion d’Honneur.

Source: https://www.camdenconference.org/2017-camden-conference/