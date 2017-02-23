2017 Camden Conference – “Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis”

Thursday, March 2 at 2:00 pm

Has the Refugee Crisis Created a Perfect Storm for the Far Right?

Refugees and the Remaking of an Arab Order

Cas Mudde

Associate Professor, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Georgia, USA, Researcher, Center for Research on Extremism (C-REX), University of Oslo, Norway, Co-editor, European Journal of Political Research

Cas Mudde is Associate Professor in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia and Researcher at the Center for Research on Extremism (C-REX) of the University of Oslo. His research focuses on extremism and democracy and is guided by the question: How can liberal democracies defend themselves without undermining their core values? Before moving to Georgia in 2012, he held tenure-track and visiting positions at a number of universities in Europe and the United States. His recent publications include: On Extremism and Democracy in Europe (2016); SYRIZA: The Failure of the Populist Promise (2017); The Populist Radical Right: A Reader; and Populism: A Very Short Introduction (2017). He is working on four new books: The Radical Right in America (2017); Politics in Populist Times (2018); The Israeli Settler Movement: Assessing and Explaining Social Movement Success (2019), and The European Populist Radical Right Parties in the 21st Century (2020). Professor Mudde is co-editor of the European Journal of Political Research, columnist at HOPE not hate, and blogger at Huffington Post. His new ambition is to create a Center for Analysis of Democracy and Extremism (CADE) at the University of Georgia, for which he is currently fundraising.

Maha Yahya

Director, Carnegie Middle East Center, Beirut, Lebanon

Maha Yahya is director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, where her work focuses broadly on political violence and identity politics, the challenges of citizenship, pluralism, and social justice after the Arab uprisings, and the political and socio-economic implications of the migration/refugee crisis. Prior to joining Carnegie, Dr. Yahya led work on Participatory Development and Social Justice at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) advising on social and urban policies and spearheading initiatives to address the challenges of democratic transitions in the Arab world. She has been a consultant for international organizations and the private sector on projects related to socioeconomic policy analysis, development policies, cultural heritage, poverty reduction, housing and community development, and post-conflict reconstruction in various countries, including Lebanon, Pakistan, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. Her recent publications have included Great Expectations in Tunisia (March 2016) and Refugees and the Making of an Arab Regional Disorder (November 2015). She earned a Ph.D. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. at the Architectural Association in London was the founder and editor of the MIT Electronic Journal of Middle East Studies.

Source: https://www.camdenconference.org/2017-camden-conference/