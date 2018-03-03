2018 Championship Weekend Schedule

Maine Public's High School Basketball Championship Weekend coverage will be carried on Maine Public Television (our HD 1 signal) and on the Maine Public World Channel (our HD 4 signal).
Maine Public Television Basketball Schedule
LIVE BROADCASTS
Thursday, March 1
Class A Girls: Hampden-38 Greely-53
Class A Boys: Hampden-46 Greely-47
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Friday, March 2 on Maine Public WORLD
Class AA Girls: Edward Little-50 Gorham-49
Class AA Boys: Edward Little-41 Scarborough-36
Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
Friday, March 2 on Maine Public HD
Class B Girls: Lake Region-29 vs. Winslow-43
Class B Boys: Wells-34 Hermon-55
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public HD
1:00 pm — Class D Girls: So. Aroostook-54 Vinalhaven-37
3:00 pm — Class D Boys: Woodland-46 Greenville-47
7:00 pm — Class C Girls: Houlton vs. Monmouth
9:00 pm — Class C Boys: George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale
Augusta Civic Center
REPEAT BROADCASTS
Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public HD
9:00 am — Class A Girls: Hampden vs. Greely
11:00 am — Class A Boys: Hampden vs. Greely
Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public WORLD
9:00 am — Class B Girls: Lake Region vs. Winslow
11:00 am — Class B Boys: Wells vs. Hermon
Sunday, March 4 on Maine Public HD
7:00 am — Class D Girls: So. Aroostook vs. Vinalhaven
9:00 am — Class D Boys: Woodland vs. Greenville
11:00 am — Class C Girls: Houlton vs. Monmouth
1:00 pm — Class C Boys: George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale
3:00 pm — Class AA Girls: Edward Little vs. Gorham
5:00 pm — Class AA Boys: Edward Little vs. Scarborough
LIVE broadcasts also available to stream on mainepublic.org, Maine Public Basketball Facebook page and Maine Public Television Basketball LIVESTREAM channel. Satellite viewers will only receive games broadcast on Maine Public HD. Most cable services in Maine carry all four Maine Public channels (HD, WORLD, Create and PBS Kids). Consult your channel guide.
Maine High School Basketball on Maine Public is brought to you by The First National Bank.
Additional support is provided by C.N. Brown; Hammond Lumber; Maine's Credit Unions; MEMIC; New England School of Communications; Renys; Spectrum Healthcare Partners; University of Maine at Augusta; and Maine Public members like you.
