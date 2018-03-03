2018 Championship Weekend Schedule

Maine Public's High School Basketball Championship Weekend coverage will be carried on Maine Public Television (our HD 1 signal) and on the Maine Public World Channel (our HD 4 signal).

Maine Public Television Basketball Schedule

LIVE BROADCASTS

Thursday, March 1

Class A Girls: Hampden-38 Greely-53

Class A Boys: Hampden-46 Greely-47

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Friday, March 2 on Maine Public WORLD

Class AA Girls: Edward Little-50 Gorham-49

Class AA Boys: Edward Little-41 Scarborough-36

Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Friday, March 2 on Maine Public HD

Class B Girls: Lake Region-29 vs. Winslow-43

Class B Boys: Wells-34 Hermon-55

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public HD

1:00 pm — Class D Girls: So. Aroostook-54 Vinalhaven-37

3:00 pm — Class D Boys: Woodland-46 Greenville-47

7:00 pm — Class C Girls: Houlton vs. Monmouth

9:00 pm — Class C Boys: George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale

Augusta Civic Center

REPEAT BROADCASTS

Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public HD

9:00 am — Class A Girls: Hampden vs. Greely

11:00 am — Class A Boys: Hampden vs. Greely

Saturday, March 3 on Maine Public WORLD

9:00 am — Class B Girls: Lake Region vs. Winslow

11:00 am — Class B Boys: Wells vs. Hermon

Sunday, March 4 on Maine Public HD

7:00 am — Class D Girls: So. Aroostook vs. Vinalhaven

9:00 am — Class D Boys: Woodland vs. Greenville

11:00 am — Class C Girls: Houlton vs. Monmouth

1:00 pm — Class C Boys: George Stevens vs. Hall-Dale

3:00 pm — Class AA Girls: Edward Little vs. Gorham

5:00 pm — Class AA Boys: Edward Little vs. Scarborough

LIVE broadcasts also available to stream on mainepublic.org, Maine Public Basketball Facebook page and Maine Public Television Basketball LIVESTREAM channel. Satellite viewers will only receive games broadcast on Maine Public HD. Most cable services in Maine carry all four Maine Public channels (HD, WORLD, Create and PBS Kids). Consult your channel guide.

Maine High School Basketball on Maine Public is brought to you by The First National Bank.

Additional support is provided by C.N. Brown; Hammond Lumber; Maine's Credit Unions; MEMIC; New England School of Communications; Renys; Spectrum Healthcare Partners; University of Maine at Augusta; and Maine Public members like you.

Loading...