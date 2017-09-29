3 Hurt In Explosion In Building On Rockland Waterfront

ROCKLAND, Maine - Fire officials say three people were hurt in an explosion on the waterfront in Rockland.



Officials say sparks from a grinder ignited fumes from a 55-gallon drum that had contained chemical stripping agent, causing the explosion Thursday night.



All three were hospitalized. Officials say one of them was transported via LifeFlight to a burn center. Identities weren't immediately released.



Firefighters say the victims may have made things worse by trying to douse the fire themselves instead of immediately calling the fire department.