ROCKLAND, Maine - Fire officials say three people were hurt in an explosion on the waterfront in Rockland.
Officials say sparks from a grinder ignited fumes from a 55-gallon drum that had contained chemical stripping agent, causing the explosion Thursday night.
All three were hospitalized. Officials say one of them was transported via LifeFlight to a burn center. Identities weren't immediately released.
Firefighters say the victims may have made things worse by trying to douse the fire themselves instead of immediately calling the fire department.
3 Hurt In Explosion In Building On Rockland Waterfront
By AP • 24 seconds ago
