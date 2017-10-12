3 People Hurt In Farm Silo Blast In Maine

DETROIT, Maine - The Maine fire marshal's office says three men were injured in an explosion at a silo.



Officials say a spark ignited dust and sulfur in an empty 86-foot-tall silo at Northeast Agricultural Sales in the town of Detroit.



Officials say 62-year-old Anthony Towers from Newport is being treated for extensive burns caused when his clothing caught fire. Two others complained of respiratory issues.



Maine Public Safety Department spokesman says Towers and another man were on top of the silo using a shovel to clean out accumulations of dust and sulfur when the blast occurred. Fire marshal investigators are trying to determine what caused the spark.