$45M In Tech Grants Available In Maine Due To Referendum

FAIRFIELD, Maine - The Maine Technology Institute is holding a series of workshops on how to apply for $45 million in grant funding following a bond referendum.



Voters approved the bond in June, and Brunswick-based MTI is soliciting projects from organizations that want to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technology upgrades.



The workshops began on Monday in Farmington. There are more scheduled for Thursday in Portland, Friday in Caribou and Oct. 11 in Fairfield.



Maine Technology Institute says it wants to find out about projects that will help Maine organizations gain market share, grow revenues or create jobs.



The time to submit applications began on Monday and is open until Dec. 8.



