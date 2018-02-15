5th Circuit Court of Appeals Nominee Faces Opposition from Reproductive Rights Advocates

Maine advocates for civil and reproductive rights are urging senators Susan Collins and Angus King to reject the nomination of Kyle Duncan to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eliza Townsend of the Maine Women's Lobby says Duncan was the lead counsel who represented Hobby Lobby, the crafts retailer that successfully won an exemption from the Affordable Care Act's mandate that requires employers to cover birth control for employees.

“He is unfit to be a federal judge,” says Townsend.

Duncan has also opposed same sex marriage and fought against the right of same sex couples to adopt.

In January, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11 to 10 in support of Duncan's nomination.