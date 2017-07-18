911 Transcript: Man Promised Not To Hurt Woman Amid Rampage

MADISON, Maine - A Maine woman who fled to safety amid a deadly rampage says her boyfriend's father promised not to hurt her as he killed his wife, his son and a neighbor.



In a newly released 911 transcript obtained by the Morning Sentinel, an unidentified woman tells a dispatcher that she and her boyfriend, Dustin Tuttle, were awoken by the screams of his mother early July 5 at his family's Madison home. She says Tuttle was gunned down by his father, Carroll Tuttle Jr., before she escaped.



Police say Carroll Tuttle then went to a nearby home and shot Michael Spaulding. A 911 call from that location captured a dispatcher guiding the caller through an ultimately unsuccessful CPR attempt.



Investigators say Carroll Tuttle then wounded a fourth person before he was killed by police.