Abbot Man Going On Trial For Killing In Northern Maine

By 4 hours ago

BANGOR, Maine - The murder trial of an Abbot man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last summer and leading police on the longest manhunt in Maine history is getting underway.
 
Robert Burton is charged with killing Stephanie Gebo at her home in Parkman in June 2015.
 
A jury was selected late last week and opening statements are set for Monday.
 
Police say Gebo feared Burton and slept with a gun under her pillow after they broke up. The 40-year-old Burton pleaded not guilty to killing Gebo, who was bound with duct tape and shot.
 
Burton turned himself in to police in August 2015. He'd been on the run for 68 days, making it one of the longest manhunts in state history.

Tags: 
Robert Burton

Related Content

Police: Search for Slaying Suspect Will Cost $500k

By Aug 19, 2015

AUGUSTA, Maine - Authorities say the manhunt for a Maine man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend will cost state police hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Maine State Police Col. Robert Williams announced Tuesday the 68-day search for 38-year-old Robert Burton will cost about $500,000.

The Portland Press Herald reports  state police spokesman Stephen McCausland confirmed that the cost makes it the most expensive in state history.

No Bail for Maine Slaying Suspect Who Spent 2 Months on Run

By Aug 12, 2015

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine - A Maine man who turned himself in after spending two months hiding in woods has been ordered held without bail on charges he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and shot her to death while her children slept.

A police affidavit released Wednesday when Robert Burton appeared before a judge says Stephanie Ginn Gebo changed her door locks and kept a gun nearby because she feared Burton.