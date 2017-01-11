About 7,000 Outages in Maine Reported Rrom Strong Winds

PORTLAND, Maine - Utilities are working to restore power to about 7,000 customers following a night of heavy winds in Maine.



The Portland Press Herald reports that Central Maine Power Co. is reporting just over 5,600 customers without power as of Wednesday morning, with the heaviest concentration of outages in Franklin and Somerset counties. Emera Maine reports 1,350 in northern Maine.



The Cumberland Police Department said most of West Cumberland was without power.