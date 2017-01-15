ACA Support Rally in Portland Sunday Afternoon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A group of Maine Democrats plans to rally supporters of the Affordable Care Act in the state's largest city.



U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, state Sen. Troy Jackson and state Rep. Ben Collings are hosting the rally on the steps of Portland City Hall at 1 p.m. on Sunday.



The three Democrats are among many who say a Republican drive to end the ACA is a threat to the health security of millions of Americans.



Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, has called for similar rallies to take place around the country as a strike against efforts to repeal the ACA.



The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a measure to take the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama's signature health care law.