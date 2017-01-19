Acadia National Park Saw Record Number of Visitors in 2016

Acadia National Park got a record number of visits last year, an estimated 3.3 million.

Park spokesman John Kelly says that an 18 percent increase over the previous year. He says they assume that among the reasons for the increase was the marketing around the centennials of both the National Park Service and Acadia National Park.

“National park visitation was up across the country, so we sort of are part of that overall increase,” he says.

Kelly says the extra visitors provided some challenges at certain times and locations. He says that was especially true in August and September.

Kelly says Acadia will be looking at the issue over the next two years as they continue to develop a transportation plan to deal with congestion, parking and safety.