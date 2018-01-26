Acadia National Park Structures Face Flooding

Recent winter storms and flooding are causing problems at a section of Acadia National Park, including the Sieur de Monts. Nature Center, Spring House and Wild Gardens of Acadia.

Park spokesperson Christie Anastasia says the Sieur de Monts parking lot is closed until further notice.

“We've had a lot of rain and melting of snow and the area in sieur de monts received quite a bit of that water and then it froze so there's over a foot of ice in the area,” she says.

Anastasia says officials are trying to determine the extent of damage, but that may not be possible until spring.

“The building in the center of the sieur de monts area is the nature center and that is listed on the national register of historic places so we're paying really close attention to that,” Anastasia says.

Anastasia says this level of flooding is only expected in the area once every 25 years. However, it's happened twice in a couple of weeks.

Anastasia says gates allowing vehicle access to this part of Acadia are closed December first, but there are places to park on the outskirts so people can walk in.