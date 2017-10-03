ACLU Cites 'Barrage Of Bullying' For Maine Students Of Color

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine released a report Tuesday that finds students of color experience widespread harassment in schools.

The ACLU's senior researcher, Emma Findlen LeBlanc, says the results are based on more than 115 interviews with students, parents, and educators at schools across the state.

"What we found was that students were facing more pervasive and persistent every day discrimination than I think even their families and their teachers fully understood," she says.

LeBlanc says she hopes schools will use the report as a tool. It also highlights school programs that successfully address inequality.