In Address, Maine’s Chief Justice Announces Domestic Violence Conference

Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice Leigh Saufley is asking the Legislature for more funding, in order to maintain support staff and security.

In her address to a joint convention of the House and Senate, the chief justice thanked lawmakers for their support of funding for courthouse improvements and legislation to provide for digital technology in the courts, but she said many challenges remain.

Saufley announced a statewide conference this summer to discuss how to address the ongoing domestic violence problems in the state.

“All of Maine’s state court judges, and many lawyers from all different practices will come together for this broader conversation about a more comprehensive approach to reducing and eliminating domestic violence in Maine,” she said.

Saufley also asked lawmakers to provide additional funding, citing the court system’s trouble retaining support staff and marshals that provide court security.

“The pay scales of the marshals, clerks and other staff in the judicial branch have not remained competitive either with other law enforcement agencies or with what staff can make working in the private or public sector,” she said.