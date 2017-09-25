Location: Lewiston, ME

Are you a stickler for detail who can prioritize effectively and thrive in a fast-paced and professional fundraising environment? Maine Public is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant for Major Gifts to join our Development team in Lewiston, Maine...read more...

In support of philanthropic giving, the Administrative Assistant will provide complex administrative support to the Chief Development Officer and members of the Major Gifts team. Additional duties include processing gifts and planned giving transactions, assisting with preparing reports, proposals, briefings, and other outgoing materials, coordinating and producing regular mailings, interfacing with the Major Gifts database, making travel arrangements, and other duties in support of the Development team. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements: A minimum of three years’ of administrative support experience is required, Bachelor’s degree preferred. Excellent verbal communication and writing skills required. Proficiency and experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and database management required. Must have a high level of organization and be detail oriented. A working knowledge and understanding of Major Gift fundraising is preferred. The ability to work collaboratively across departments to achieve revenue goals is required. High level of professionalism and confidentiality required. A valid driver’s license is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position, submit a cover letter and current resume to apply@mainepublic.org no later than noon Monday, October 16, 2017.

— Equal Opportunity Employer —

Organizational Overview: Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.