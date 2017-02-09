After Meeting, Collins says She's 'Impressed' with Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch

AUGUSTA, Maine - After an hour-long meeting with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she's "impressed."

Collins told reporters after the meeting that it went well. But she did not reveal how she plans to vote.

“I certainly am impressed with Judge Gorsuch, but I am going to wait until his hearings," she said. "What I have learned over the years is that sometimes new information comes up at hearings.”

Collins said she questioned Gorsuch about whether the Trump White House had ever asked him how he might rule on any particular issue. Collins said Gorsuch indicated that no one had gauged him in that way.

Collins said they did not discuss Gorsuch's comments on President Trump’s criticism of the judiciary, but she says Gorsuch made it clear that he strongly believes in its independence.