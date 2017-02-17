After Water Main Break, Portland Boil Water Order in Effect

PORTLAND, Maine - A busy Portland street has been closed and a boil water order has been implemented after a water main break flooded several roads and created a large sinkhole.

The break was reported around 8 p.m. on Thursday and caused street and sidewalk flooding.

Lt. Gary Hutcheson tells the Portland Press Herald a sinkhole was created in the street that's reportedly large enough to swallow an SUV.

Officials say Preble Street, from Marginal Way to Oxford Street, will remain closed for most of the day on Friday. Several side streets will also be closed.

The Portland Water District issued a boil-water order for Munjoy Hill late Thursday along with the area northeast of Sheridan Street.

Mayor Ethan Strimling says it'll likely take all night to repair the break.