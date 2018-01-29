AG: Executive Order Doesn't Change State Law On Wind Power

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general is pushing back on Republican Gov. Paul LePage's announcements of a moratorium on new wind power projects and creation of a secretive commission to study the impact of wind turbines on tourism.



Janet Mills, a Democrat, said Monday that the governor's executive order does not change existing law.



She said her office will advise agencies on what to do if a company does request a permit.



She said she's concerned about the impact of the governor's order on investment in the University of Maine's offshore wind power demonstrator project.



The governor opposes wind power because it needs to be subsidized.



His press secretary said the governor is utilizing an exemption in the state sunshine law so commission members can "speak freely.'' There is no timetable for a final report.