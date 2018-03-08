Age Limits and Adulthood

So many issues in the news today center on the question of what age counts as an "adult," from purchasing a gun to smoking to voting. We explore what factors lead to determining that a young person is an "adult," including brain development, legal precedents and social mores.

Guests: R. Bruce Thompson, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southern Maine Dr. Jonathan Fanburg, pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine at Maine Medical Center Dr. Robyn Ostrander, Interim Chief, Department of Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center; Medical Director, Division of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Maine Medical Center

