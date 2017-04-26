Agents: Maine Man Had 1,200 Doses of Fentanyl in Pocket

By 1 hour ago

BRUNSWICK, Maine - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested a Maine man accused of getting off an Amtrak train with 1,200 doses of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic.
 
Agents say 32-year-old James Young-Dumont tried to run but was quickly detained Tuesday in Brunswick. He's charged with aggravated trafficking, violation of bail and failure to appear in court.
 
Agents say he had 120 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $22,000 in his pocket. The drug is a culprit in the growing number of overdose deaths in Maine.
 
Agents say Young-Dumont was also on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug charge and had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Massachusetts for probation violation. He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail. It was unclear if he'd retained a lawyer.

Tags: 
fentanyl

Related Content

Drug Deaths In Maine Continue To Increase

By Aug 22, 2016

Maine continues to see a record number of overdose deaths. The latest figures show 189 people have died of overdoses in the first six months of his year. That’s up from 126 during the same time last year. As Mal Leary reports state officials are worried the state is on track to see close to 400 by the end of December.

Maine AG Warns About Deadly Drug Combinations

By Jul 4, 2014

In response to a spate of overdoses this week, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is warning people about a deadly mixture of heroin, caffeine and fentanyl, and also about a new mixture called acetyl fentanyl.  These appear to be causing users to overdose more quickly than if they were using straight heroin. 