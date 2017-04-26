Agents: Maine Man Had 1,200 Doses of Fentanyl in Pocket

BRUNSWICK, Maine - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested a Maine man accused of getting off an Amtrak train with 1,200 doses of fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic.



Agents say 32-year-old James Young-Dumont tried to run but was quickly detained Tuesday in Brunswick. He's charged with aggravated trafficking, violation of bail and failure to appear in court.



Agents say he had 120 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $22,000 in his pocket. The drug is a culprit in the growing number of overdose deaths in Maine.



Agents say Young-Dumont was also on probation in Massachusetts for a previous drug charge and had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Massachusetts for probation violation. He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail. It was unclear if he'd retained a lawyer.