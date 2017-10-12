Alternative Option Might Be a Route Out of School

By Lydia Valentine 40 minutes ago

High school is the time that many consider the best of their lives. There are football games and homecomings and nights when the stars shine brighter than ever and everyone feels alive. However, high school is also made up of rumors and cliques that run through school, clogging the ideally smooth system.

Almost everyone in any school somehow fits into a clique, whether it be the jocks or the drama nerds or the smart kids. Some fit into more than one while others feel as though they don’t fit into any. Those kids are seen as the outcasts. They have always been separate from the rest of the school, whether it be because of backed up learning or problems with other students.

This separation starts early on and by the time high school rolls around an indestructible wall has been placed around them. These kids become the “troublemakers” that are sent to alternative education programs that do not necessarily give help for the better. Alternative education groups need reform because they are not as effective as they appear to be due to the separation of students from their classes. 

During a writing workshop this summer I had the chance to walk around Portland and talk with people about how high school influenced their lives, and many had similar answers. They agreed that the habits they made during that point stuck with them.

One woman said, “High school is very impressionable . . . you know there will always be a very important part of me that was made during high school.” High school is a time of making decisions and creating habits that will greatly affect future paths, and that is why this early separation of students is probably not the best choice for dealing some students. 

First off they are apart from the student body, and there is little variety in the people they are around every day. Second, often little productive work is done in some of these programs. I have witnessed what alternative grouping can do to an individual.

A few years back there was a kid with bright and hopeful eyes who arrived at our school a few days into the year. He walked in with an uneasy history that branded him as something different. As the school year went on he grew a reputation as being a bad kid, even though his behavior was no different from some others. That first branding and his uneasy past combined made him a target as someone who would cause trouble and would need to be removed from the social setting. As soon as that school year ended and the next began, he was placed with an alternative education group and it only went downhill. His appearances at school were less and less and rumors only grew about the trouble that surrounded him. By the end of that year most people had forgotten that he had ever been in our school.

It was so horrible to see the bright eyes of this once hopeful kid turned to stone and for him to start on the path of what he never wanted to be. It didn’t take long for people to forget about him, even the ones he was with every day. The program continued on like nothing had happened, that a boy wasn’t lost to the winds. There are both good and bad cases in these programs but watching from the outside it seems like only bad comes from it. 

There is something truly wrong with the way that these programs are set up and what the outcomes are. Alternative education programs were designed to motivate and educate disengaged students while at the same time being innovative and creative, but it seems that over time they have strayed far from their roots.

Lydia Valentine is a sophomore at Gorham High School. She produced this piece as part of the 2017 Raise Your Voice Workshop in Portland, sponsored by Maine Public and the Maine Writing Project.

Looking for a Renewed Focus on the Purpose of Education

By Jesse Pearlman 8 hours ago

As a high school senior, I have noticed a lot about learning and education.  The biggest issue I am seeing today is that there is a change in perspective on the purpose of education and the way students approach learning.  

Instead of pursuing learning as a valuable, enriching experience, many students think only to the future and disregard the present. This mindset is hurting education and making it a competitive sport. Students only take classes to look good for colleges, and one-up each other in grades.  Instead of finding their passions and enriching their minds with what they love, students are thinking only about financial security and college reputation.  These students see failure as unacceptable and set ridiculous standards for themselves, leading to inevitable stress. This issue is why we must re-evaluate the question: What is the purpose of education?

To find out more about how people feel about this issue, I headed to the streets of Portland this summer.  The first answer I got lined up with the competitive mindset: a woman responded with: “to make people smarter and allow them to get a good job.” Financial success is very important and education absolutely sets many people up for college and careers. 

Students Learn When They're at the Center

By Josephine Smith 20 hours ago
Josephine Smith

When I ask people what values and skills they think should be instilled into children by the education system, I find that an overwhelming number think critical thinking and passion are the most important. 

They want to have a generation of learners who ask “Why?”  A generation that asks it when they don’t understand, when they disagree, when they want to understand someone different than themselves.   

This implies that somewhere along the way, despite their best intentions, schools are failing to give students these skills.  How?  

I think the answer is in the way classes are taught.  Most of my high school classes, especially those with more material, are lecture-based.  A lecture format leaves no room for interaction between students, or between students and teachers.  Questions and discussions are seen as distractions, and if the teacher allows them to develop, they won’t get through the lecture.  The kids will be missing material.  In a lecture classroom, some will indeed learn the material, and the rest will be able to focus enough to understand varying degrees of it.  But none will interact with the material.  None of them will develop those critical thinking skills.

Avoiding the Production Line: Time to Individualize Learning

By Sarah Shields 22 hours ago
Sarah Shields

“Does that make sense?” my middle school math teacher asked the class, not even really wanting an answer after finishing a lesson. I scrambled to finish writing the notes from the board into my notebook before he took the eraser and ruined my hopes of ever catching up. Usual. “Don’t worry, you can use mine,” my friend whispered to me just before the bell rang.

All my life I have struggled in math. I hated math and math hated me. It was borrowing notes, low homework grades, and late nights studying for tests I knew I would never pass. Every semester when report cards would come home, my math grade would always be significantly lower than all of my other classes. My sister would scold me for doing so poorly in classes she’d already taken that had come easily to her.

In eighth grade I had a teacher who changed everything. Suddenly, tests weren’t an ego killer and for once I actually felt like I knew what I was doing. He had a way of tailoring his teaching style to help each particular student when they needed a bit more explanation, demonstration, or even just a quick recap on the material. Since everyone has a different way of learning, students should be able to request teachers with a specific teaching style in order to ensure their academic success.

Student Stories: A Day in the Life of Portland Schools

By Maine Public Team Oct 2, 2017

Imagine if schools could take the best of their communities, and use those approaches, facilities, and positive attributes to make education better? During the summer of 2017, a team of Portland students developed that advice, exploring their community and their own lives, and then brought those ideas together in this short documentary.

These young people learned the basics of storytelling through video production during Gateway to Opportunity, a six-week learning and work program run through the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School for Public Service and Goodwill Northern New England.

This team of young documentary filmmakers was sponsored by Maine Public's Maine Education Project and the Communications and Media Studies Department of the University of Southern Maine. They worked with USM Communications graduate James Doyle to produce this documentary on learning and living in Portland.

Filmed, edited, and produced by the Maine Public team of Gateway to Opportunity: Ray Intwari, Dorcus Shambu, Adamo Nitunga, and Akram Ibrahim,  with assistance from Baha Ibrahim.