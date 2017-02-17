Angus King Blasts Confirmation of Scott Pruitt to Lead EPA

The U.S. Senate has approved Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency. Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine warned against confirmation just hours before the vote, saying President Donald Trump should not have made the nomination.

“Elections have results and he can move in the direction that he wants to on policy but this is beyond policy. This is just fundamentally irresponsible to our children, to their children,” King said.

King said Pruitt has no business running an agency when he does not believe in its mission — and Pruitt has sued the EPA several times.

“For us to ignore it, and to approve this nominee who is hostile, who has sued the agency and never done anything in his life to protect the environment, is just outrageous. It’s a dereliction of our responsibility and we are going to look back on this moment and say, ‘How? What were we thinking?’” he said.

The confirmation vote was 52-46 after attempts to delay it failed. Democrats wanted to wait until emails between Pruitt and energy companies are released next week as part of a court order.

Both King and Maine Senator Susan Collins voted against Pruitt’s confirmation.