Angus King Questions Trump Nominee to Lead Management and Budget Office

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine had a lot of questions for U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

King told Mulvaney that Trump’s hiring freeze on federal workers could backfire because one way to reduce the federal budget deficit is to collect more of the taxes that are owed, and that takes additional staff.

“That would eliminate the current deficit just through better management. Now the problem is it’s going to take more people to provide that management. You can’t expect the IRS to improve its management with fewer people,” he says.

Mulvaney says another way to improve tax collections would be a simpler tax code. He did assure King that he would give the bad news as well as the good news to the president and would base his recommendations on facts.