Angus King Says Congress Is Delaying Major Decisions

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says Congress is facing major decisions in the next few weeks, but is acting as if it has all the time in the world.

The Senate is in just two days this week, and the House does not reconvene until next week.

“There is no reason that we are playing this kind of game that I can figure out. I don’t understand why we didn’t do it in September, why we didn’t do it in October,” King says.

King says he’s tired of delays on dealing with major issues such as the federal budget. The current continuing resolution to fund the government runs out on Jan. 19. He says a true budget could have been passed on time back in September, but fears that Congress will once again fail to do its business and rely on yet another temporary budget fix this month.