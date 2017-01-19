Angus King Says He Will Support Trump’s National Security Nominees

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says he won’t be supporting Scott Pruitt’s nomination to head the Environmental Protection Agency, but he will support President-elect Donald Trump’s three national security-related nominations.

The Senate is expected to consider them Friday afternoon following the presidential inauguration. They are Gen. James Mattis as defense secretary, Gen. John Kelly for head of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo for CIA director.

King says he’s talked to all three men and attended their hearings.

“I think they’re among the best appointments that the president-elect has made. Gen. Mattis particularly has a long and distinguished record and I think will be a steadying hand within the administration in terms of foreign policy and particularly military policy.”

As for the remainder of the nominations, King says he’ll take them one at a time.