Angus King Says Maine Business Needs Protection From Alleged Chinese Dumping

Members of Maine’s Congressional Delegation testified during a hearing of the U.S. International Trade Commission Wednesday in support of a Maine manufacturer.

Auburn Manufacturing says it has been hurt by alleged Chinese producers who are selling products at less than fair value. The company, which employs 40 people at facilities in Auburn and Mechanic Falls, is the leading U.S. producer of industrial-grade amorphous silica fabric, which is used in high-heat situations.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says Auburn Manufacturing is the victim of dumping: selling products in the U.S. for cheaper than it costs to make them, in order to take over the market. King says the business needs help under the law.

“Protection against legal action by the Chinese, and I emphasized it needs to be soon because this company is suffering every day,” he says.

King says Auburn Manufacturing has already had to lay off half a dozen people. The delegation says, if the commission finds in Auburn Manufacturing’s favor, the Secretary of Commerce would issue an anti-dumping order and impose a tariff.