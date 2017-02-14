Angus King Says Senate Intelligence Committee Will Investigate Michael Flynn

Maine Sen. Angus King says that the Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian attempts to influence U.S. elections will also probe former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s communications with Russian officials.

King told MSNBC that the Intelligence Committee on which he serves has already started an investigation of Russian efforts to influence last year’s elections. He says there is bipartisan support on the panel to look at communications between Flynn and Russian officials before President Trump took office.

“We have got to get to the bottom of this. We are going to go where the facts take us. And so, yes, the answer is will it be bipartisan, yes. Will it be thorough, yes,” he says.

King says if it isn’t thorough, he will go public with criticism of the investigation’s shortcomings.

“We know now for a fact that there was a conversation between Gen. Flynn and the Russians after the election and there is still an open question if there were contacts before, and that is exactly where our investigation is going to go,” he says.