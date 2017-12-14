Angus King Speaks Out Against FCC Decision To Scrap Net Neutrality Rules

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission has voted to overturn Obama-era rules that were designed to prevent internet service providers from, for instance, demanding higher payments to move data more quickly over their networks. Under net neutrality, internet service providers were required to treat all internet content the same.

Among those who strongly disagree with the FCC’s move is independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine, who told Maine Public’s Maine Calling program that he doesn’t understand the decision, which he calls absolutely horrible and totally unnecessary.

“Essentially what we’re doing is taking a light regulation on behalf of all the people and turning regulation of the internet over to the giant communication companies,” he said.

King expressed criticism of the process leading up to the vote, and said he is concerned that many of the comments posted on the FCC website appear to be fake.

“We don’t know where they came from,” he said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District released a statement this afternoon calling on the court to block what she called a major overstep by the FCC. Pingree is also backing a congressional resolution to overturn the decision.

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills had joined more than a dozen other attorneys general in asking that the FCC put off its vote. She said she and the other attorneys general will look at their options for challenging today’s FCC decision.