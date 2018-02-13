Angus King, Susan Collins Grill Intelligence Agency Leaders

Maine’s two senators quizzed leaders of the nation’s intelligence agencies about election security and Russian interference at a rare open meeting of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King took the agency heads to task for the lack of a national plan to respond to cyberattacks on the nation’s election infrastructure.

“They will work to use cyberoperations to achieve strategic objectives unless they face clear repercussions for their cyberoperations,” he says. “Right now, there are none.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says everyone needs to be concerned about Russian attempts to influence elections and called on the intelligence agencies to combat those efforts by the Russians.