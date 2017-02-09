Angus King Worried About Afghan Opium Policies

This year it appears Afghanistan will have a record opium crop, and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine told the top U.S. general serving in that country that he does not want American forces protecting a drug crop that is killing Americans at home.

King says four Americans an hour are dying from the drug crisis and some of that drug supply is coming from Afghanistan’s poppy fields.

“If the fields in Afghanistan were terrorist camps killing four people an hour in the United States, they would be gone, they would be long gone,” he says.

King says he does not want to see U.S. military forces used to protect them, and that he wants the drugs eradicated before they can find their way to the United States.