Anthem Leaving Maine ACA Exchange, Citing Volatile Market

Anthem is leaving Maine's individual health insurance marketplace next year, citing concerns with the market.

Company spokesman Colin Manning said in a written statement that Anthem decided to exit due to the volatile nature of the market, and the lack of federal guidance and certainty around cost-sharing reduction payments.

Steve Butterfield, of Consumers for Affordable Health Care, says the loss of Anthem could have been avoided.

"Congress easily could - and should - have taken bipartisan action on stabilization before this," Butterfield says.

Anthem covered more than 28,000 consumers in the individual marketplace last year, nearly one-third of all enrollees. Their departure leaves two other insurers: Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim.

Anthem will reduce its health plan offerings and offer one gold-level plan, only available in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington counties.



Insurers faced a Wednesday deadline to file rates with federal regulators.

This story will be updated.