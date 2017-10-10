Anthony Sanborn, Convicted Of Murder Then Freed On Bail, Returns To Court

Anthony Sanborn Jr. returns to court in Portland on Tuesday for a hearing to determine his fate. Sanborn was convicted of murdering Jessica Briggs on a Portland pier 25 years ago, but has been free on bail since April, when a key witness recanted her testimony.

Sanborn and his defense attorneys allege that a state prosecutor and two Portland police detectives threatened witnesses and mishandled evidence in his original trial. They’re asking the court to vacate his conviction.

If they’re successful, “Then we end up back at square one, essentially, which is that the state can choose to try this case at that point if they want to,” says Tim Zerillo, one of Sanborn’s attorneys, Tim Zerillo.

That means Sanborn could be re-tried.

If, on the other hand, the judge denies the petition to vacate Sanborn’s conviction, he still has 43 years remaining of a 70-year sentence.

But Jim Burke, a clinical professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, sees a third possible outcome.

"Some of these claims that Mr. Sanborn is making could be found by the court to be so egregious, and that the matter has been so tainted by the bad behavior, that there may be a sanction imposed and you can’t go back."

That means the state would be blocked from re-trying Sanborn. It would be a rare outcome, says Burke, but he thinks it’s within the power of the court.

Of course, both the state and the defense can appeal whatever decision the judge makes.

The hearing begins Oct. 10, and is scheduled to run for two weeks.