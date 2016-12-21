Related Program: 
The Art and Craft of Storytelling

By Jennifer Rooks Dec 21, 2016
Dr. Johnson and Monica Wood discuss the life of a writer and share insights into storytelling.

Dr. Charles Johnson, author of the National Book Award-winning novel Middle Passage, discusses his new book that's part memoir, part guide for aspiring storytellers.

Monica Wood is author of When We Were the Kennedys: A Memoir from Mexico, Maine, among other novels.  Her most recent novel is The One in a Million Boy.  Her first play, "The Papermaker," was performed earlier this year. Her writing has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, New York Times, Martha Stewart Living, Parade, and many other publications.

