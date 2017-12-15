Assistant Principal At Maine Middle School Convicted Of OUI

AUBURN, Maine - An assistant principal at a Maine middle school has been convicted of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.



The Sun Journal reports 48-year-old Kevin Shaw, of Minot, was found guilty of the two misdemeanor charges Wednesday. It's unclear what led to the charges, but the jury ruled Shaw's blood-alcohol content was close to double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.



Shaw is the current assistant principal at Auburn Middle School. Auburn Schools Superintendent Katy Grondin says she has been notified of the verdict.



Grondin says the school keeps personnel issues private, but she says Shaw is still employed in good standing.



Shaw faces up to six months in jail during his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 27.

