ATV Operator, 92, Dies In Log-Hauling Crash

WALLAGRASS, Maine - Authorities say a 92-year-old ATV operator in Maine has died after attempting to haul a trailer with a large log down a hill.



Maine game wardens say Gerard Belanger, of Wallagrass, had been cutting wood with his son on his woodlot Monday. Belanger was trying to move logs from the woodlot to a log pile behind his home



They say it appears the weight of the log caused the trailer and ATV to become unstable and crash. Belanger was ejected from the ATV. He later died at a hospital.



Authorities are investigating.