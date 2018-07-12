Auburn Police Will Start Posting Photos Of Shoplifters

To deter what they say is an "out-of-control" problem, Auburn Police are going to start posting online the mug shots of people who are arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says that under its new zero tolerance policy people charged with shoplifting will be arrested, brought to jail and booked. Moen says once a week the mug shots will be posted on the department's Facebook page.

“The reason behind that is, you know, social media has become such a staple in our everyday life that, you people, the last thing they want it to be on facebook in a bad light.”

Moen says the intent is not to shame but to create a deterrent.

He says that in the past alleged shoplifters have been issued a summons for a first, or possibly a second, offense and then released.

Police attribute a recent spike in shoplifting in Maine to the epidemic of drug abuse.

The AP contributed to this report.