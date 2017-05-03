Related Program: Maine Things Considered Audio Postcard: Racing is Back at Oxford Plains Speedway By Matt Roberts • 36 minutes ago Related Program: Maine Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email A stitched panorama of the 2016 Oxford 250. Wikimedia Commons The sounds of spring. Peepers, songbirds, revving engines. Producer Matt Roberts stopped by opening day at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine, recently and filed this audio postcard. Listen Listening... / 2:57 Audio Postcard: Racing is Back at Oxford Plains Speedway Tags: Maine PublictopstoriesTweetShareGoogle+Email