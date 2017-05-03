Related Program: 
Audio Postcard: Racing is Back at Oxford Plains Speedway

By Matt Roberts 36 minutes ago
  • A stitched panorama of the 2016 Oxford 250.
    Wikimedia Commons

The sounds of spring. Peepers, songbirds, revving engines.

Producer Matt Roberts stopped by opening day at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine, recently and filed this audio postcard.

