The latest from the world of cars, trucks and SUVs. We’ll discuss why (and how) Tesla was able increase the range of some of its cars as Hurricane Irma approached Florida. We’ll also get answers to listener questions about car maintenance, leasing vs. buying and addressing distracted driving.

Guests: Jamie Page Deaton, Auto Editor for U.S. News & World Report

John Paul, Master Mechanic and Spokesperson for AAA Northeast