Avoiding the Production Line: Time to Individualize Learning

By Sarah Shields 1 hour ago

“Does that make sense?” my middle school math teacher asked the class, not even really wanting an answer after finishing a lesson. I scrambled to finish writing the notes from the board into my notebook before he took the eraser and ruined my hopes of ever catching up. Usual. “Don’t worry, you can use mine,” my friend whispered to me just before the bell rang.

All my life I have struggled in math. I hated math and math hated me. It was borrowing notes, low homework grades, and late nights studying for tests I knew I would never pass. Every semester when report cards would come home, my math grade would always be significantly lower than all of my other classes. My sister would scold me for doing so poorly in classes she’d already taken that had come easily to her.

In eighth grade I had a teacher who changed everything. Suddenly, tests weren’t an ego killer and for once I actually felt like I knew what I was doing. He had a way of tailoring his teaching style to help each particular student when they needed a bit more explanation, demonstration, or even just a quick recap on the material. Since everyone has a different way of learning, students should be able to request teachers with a specific teaching style in order to ensure their academic success.

All too often in schools students are given low grades and looked down upon by their cohorts for scoring badly on assessments. However, if it is the responsibility of the school to give students the opportunity to succeed and have an understanding of the material, then why is a student who cares about academics and is trying to do well still getting low grades? 

Everyone learns in different ways and obviously not everyone learns at the same pace, so why should the student who doesn’t understanding every concept immediately or as quickly as the rest of the class be penalized? It would be one thing if that student didn’t know the material because they were goofing off or not paying attention, but if it’s a conscientious student who genuinely wants to be in the classroom then how can schools let them slip through the cracks?

I asked some people in Portland this summer what worked best for them in high school and why they liked certain teachers better than others. Most of their answers had something to do with having access to discussion based learning or having a teacher who could relate to their students on a more personal level instead of just strictly teaching.

Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences suggests, “students possess different kinds of minds and therefore learn, remember, perform, and understand in different ways” and some teaching styles help some students better than others.

I typically lean more toward a collaborative or discussion based class. Most lecture classes, such as my middle school math class, teach for the group and are not necessarily focused on the individual student. It feels more like a production line than a classroom. It was for this reason that the people I talked to in Portland mentioned how class size could have an impact on individual based learning. The thought process seemed to be the smaller the class size the more likely it would be for the students to really get to know their teachers and their classmates. Therefore the students would be more likely to receive help not only from their teacher but also from their peers and begin to open doors for collaborative learning. 

Ultimately it would be awesome to see each student in a classroom with a teacher who supports their learning style, but of course then comes the question:  How do we do that? What if students could request a teaching style? When signing up for classes we could have students choose which style works best for them and then distribute classes using the knowledge of compatible teaching and learning styles. 

Obviously there could be some obstacles. For instance, if there is only one teacher for one class. But even by just having kids request a specific teaching style in at least one content area, it would still be better than not at all. This way the teacher would have an idea of what the majority of the students would prefer in order to give the most students a better learning experience. 

Since I had a teacher with such a versatile teaching style in eighth grade, by the time I got to high school I had the confidence to speak up in class more often. Throughout the last few years I have continued to grow as a math student. Now math is one of my highest grades and it’s one of my favorite subjects. Whether it’s lecture-based, discussion-based, or hands-on learning, all students should have access to whichever teaching style they need in order to be successful.

Sarah Shields is a senior at Gorham High School. She produced this piece as part of the 2017 Raise Your Voice Workshop in Portland sponsored by Maine Public and the Maine Writing Project.

 Outmoded Waltz by Podington Bear is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 International License.

Tags: 
Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

Student Stories: A Day in the Life of Portland Schools

By Maine Public Team Oct 2, 2017

Imagine if schools could take the best of their communities, and use those approaches, facilities, and positive attributes to make education better? During the summer of 2017, a team of Portland students developed that advice, exploring their community and their own lives, and then brought those ideas together in this short documentary.

These young people learned the basics of storytelling through video production during Gateway to Opportunity, a six-week learning and work program run through the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School for Public Service and Goodwill Northern New England.

This team of young documentary filmmakers was sponsored by Maine Public's Maine Education Project and the Communications and Media Studies Department of the University of Southern Maine. They worked with USM Communications graduate James Doyle to produce this documentary on learning and living in Portland.

Filmed, edited, and produced by the Maine Public team of Gateway to Opportunity: Ray Intwari, Dorcus Shambu, Adamo Nitunga, and Akram Ibrahim,  with assistance from Baha Ibrahim.

Looking for a Renewed Focus on the Purpose of Education

By Jesse Pearlman Sep 30, 2017

As a high school senior, I have noticed a lot about learning and education.  The biggest issue I am seeing today is that there is a change in perspective on the purpose of education and the way students approach learning.  

Instead of pursuing learning as a valuable, enriching experience, many students think only to the future and disregard the present. This mindset is hurting education and making it a competitive sport. Students only take classes to look good for colleges, and one-up each other in grades.  Instead of finding their passions and enriching their minds with what they love, students are thinking only about financial security and college reputation.  These students see failure as unacceptable and set ridiculous standards for themselves, leading to inevitable stress. This issue is why we must re-evaluate the question: What is the purpose of education?

To find out more about how people feel about this issue, I headed to the streets of Portland this summer.  The first answer I got lined up with the competitive mindset: a woman responded with: “to make people smarter and allow them to get a good job.” Financial success is very important and education absolutely sets many people up for college and careers. 

Schools Play a Role in Growing Climate Change Awareness

By Caty DuDevoir Sep 27, 2017

Climate change is becoming more and more relevant to the state of Maine. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over the last century, Maine’s temperature has risen by twice as much as the other 48 continental states. Climate change will affect our beaches, the fishing industry, the skiing industry, and many others. In order to solve the problem, people must fully understand it. Therefore, climate change should be emphasized more in the education system.

Awareness, Access to Resources Are Key for LGBT Students

By Ash Staples Sep 17, 2017

Because of our heteronormative culture, and the fact that most people identify with the gender assigned to them at birth, it’s assumed that the only truly necessary lessons and resources are those specifically for straight cisgender people. Because of this, many aren’t informed on subjects others don’t have any problems with. For example, in health classes, sex ed is only taught in one context: a cisgender male and a cisgender female. 

Same sex couples are excluded from this without most people’s knowledge, and may end up having to find out in an unreliable way such as the internet. Teachers of health classes should assume that there are students in the class who are, or may someday be in, a relationship with someone of the same sex. Counselors and/or teachers should be available to students any time they have a question or need any kind of support. Pamphlets and other written resources should be placed somewhere anyone can easily find them to take and read. Schools’ Gay Straight Alliances are usually the place to get this kind of thing, but to better publicize them would be much more helpful.