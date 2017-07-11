Ban on Mini Booze Bottle Sales Fails to Get Panel Approval

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Louisiana-based producer of the zippy Fireball cinnamon whiskey is fighting against the Republican governor's proposed ban on in-state sales of tiny alcohol bottles.

The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips'' in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday.

The commission expects to finalize the decision in August.

The alcohol company Sazerac calls the proposed ban politically motivated, anti-business and unsupported by direct evidence.