Ban on Mini Booze Bottle Sales Fails to Get Panel Approval

By Marina Villeneuve - Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • An assortment of "nips" bottles found in the Lewiston industrial park earlier this year.
    An assortment of "nips" bottles found in the Lewiston industrial park earlier this year.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage's proposed prohibition on miniature booze sales is dead after a key vote from the state's liquor commission.
 
The Louisiana-based producer of the Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and industry groups fought against the Republican governor's proposed prohibition on in-state sales of 50-milliliter alcohol bottles.
 
The LePage-appointed liquor commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to maintain the status quo.
 
The alcohol company Sazerac called the proposal politically motivated and lacking evidence.
 
Sazerac threatened to reconsider a planned expansion of its Lewiston plant.
 
The fight began when LePage unsuccessfully opposed a Democrat's amended bill to reduce littering by adding a five-cent bottle deposit to the tiny liquor bottles.
 
LePage first said the bill would increase state redemption costs and later said it didn't do enough to combat drunken driving.

Tags: 
nips

Related Content

Fireball Bottler Fights Against Proposed Ban on 'Nips' sales

By 8 hours ago
Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Louisiana-based producer of the zippy Fireball cinnamon whiskey is fighting against the Republican governor's proposed ban on in-state sales of tiny alcohol bottles.

The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips'' in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday.

The commission expects to finalize the decision in August.

The alcohol company Sazerac calls the proposed ban politically motivated, anti-business and unsupported by direct evidence.

Deposit On Mini Liquor Bottles Becomes Law After Senate Overrides LePage Veto

By Jun 7, 2017

The Legislature has overridden Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that imposes a refundable 5-cent deposit on small liquor bottles often called nips.

The Senate voted to override the governor’s veto 29-6 on Wednesday. The vote came one day after the House also overrode the governor, 114-31.

The bill is designed to discourage roadside litter by imposing the refundable deposit on 50-milliliter bottles beginning in 2019.