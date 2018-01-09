Bangor City Council Votes To Launch Ethics Investigation Into Council Member

The Bangor City Council has referred a non-disclosure incident involving a sitting council member to an independent ethics panel that advises the city.

The council voted 7-2 to launch an ethics investigation against City Councilor Cary Weston, who initially failed to disclose that his public relations firm was doing business with the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau that received money from the city.

Weston said he did not know about his business's relationship with the visitors center. But Bangor Mayor Ben Sprague said he should have.

"I feel that this issue is more of whether he should have known it, and I don't know the inner workings of his business, but I know his name is on the name of the business," Sprague said, "And I think there's a burden of proof that he should know things like this - especially entities that do business with the city. I think he should have a full understanding of all potential conflicts of interest."

The majority of the council agreed that it was important that the council-appointed board of ethics have the opportunity to investigate and make a finding regarding the circumstances in the incident.