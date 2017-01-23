Bangor Council to Consider Opposing Any Repeal of Obamacare

BANGOR, Maine — The City Council will discuss on Monday opposing one of the Trump administration’s biggest goals — the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

City Council Chairman Joseph Baldacci has directed City Solicitor Norman Heitmann to draft a letter opposing any repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The council will review it in a workshop that starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The council meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Baldacci said he expects that the council will go along with the idea.

“Obamacare saves lives. There are millions of Americans who have health insurance who wouldn’t have it otherwise,” Baldacci said Friday. “There are preventative care provisions within it and a ban on discrimination against pre-existing conditions. These are all good things.”

Heitmann’s letter, which is expected to be sent to Maine’s congressional representatives, among others, cites how the act, since was passed in 2010, has reduced the number of uninsured from 41 million to 29 million people nationwide, including 22,000 in Maine. Under the act, 588,000 Mainers are eligible for preventative care without cost-sharing, while 8,000 others get coverage until age 26. More than 273,000 on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program also benefit the program, Heitmann wrote.

Yet, critics say the Affordable Care Act has deep flaws that outweigh its benefits. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., presented in November a long list of its flaws.

They include an expected 25 percent increase in health care costs in 2017, an overly complex system of excessive insurance subsidies, health benefit mandates and rating rules that greatly increase health insurance costs, and a flawed arrangement for protecting people from coverage exclusions for pre-existing medical conditions.

Baldacci said he hopes that the letter will influence U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, both Republicans, to oppose repealing the act. U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, already oppose the repeal.

A sudden repeal of the Affordable Care Act without an adequate replacement would be a “nightmare scenario — an annual loss of $300 million per year — that would cause the utter collapse of the hospital system in Maine,” David Winslow, vice president of financial policy for the Maine Hospital Association, said. “While we don’t see the nightmare materializing, the replacement has to be reasonable and fair or significant harm to hospitals will occur.”

Baldacci said he believes that a majority of councilors would not support a repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement to improve upon it.

This article appears through a media partnership with Bangor Daily News.