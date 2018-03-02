Bangor Man Missing After Falling into Stream While Eluding Police

A 22-year-old Bangor man involved in an early morning altercation outside a Bangor nightclub remains missing after he fell into the Kenduskeag Stream while attempting to elude police.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said Peter Manual took off running from a Harlow Street parking lot before officers could interview him and crossed the Kenduskeag Stream shortly after 1 a.m.

Betters said investigating officers were assisted by the Bangor Fire Department who attempted to convince Manual to grab a rescue rope as he sat on a cake of ice in the water.

"The fire department put a couple of rescue swimmers in the stream below there and we're trying to coach him into what to do so we could rescue him and at some point he decided to leave that piece of ice and he re-entered the water," Betters said. "Moments later he slipped underneath the water and the current took him down stream and we lost sight of him."

Search efforts are ongoing by the city's police and fire crews who are also being assisted by the Maine Department of Marine Patrol.

