Bangor Police Arrest Man for Israel Lewis Murder

BANGOR, Maine - Police in Bangor say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Israel Lewis.



According to Bangor Police Department Lt. Timothy Cotton, arrested is a man whose legal name is F Daly, 29 years of age. Daly has ties to Boston, but has recently been living in Bangor.

The victim, 51 years of age, was found dead at an apartment on Second Street on January 10th. The State Medical Examiner ruled Lewis' death a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Daly was charged with murder Saturday morning and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

This case remains under investigation. Cotton is asking that anyone with information about the case to call the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7384.