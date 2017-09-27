Bangor, Promoters Ink 10-Year Waterfront Concerts Deal

After nearly a year of negotiations, the city of Bangor and Waterfront Concerts finally signed a 10-year contract that gives the city a bigger cut of ticket sales and continues the monitoring of noise levels.

The agreement also calls for at least 10 shows per year and for Waterfront Concerts owner Alex Gray to work with the city to improve restroom facilities. The city’s share will increase by 1.5 percent per ticket sold for each year under the contract. The city this year received $1.375 per ticket.

The vote to make the new agreement official was unanimous. The contract succeeds the previous five-year deal, which expired last November.

“I would just say that it’s great to be at this point. I know many in the community want to see this get resolved. The business community wanted to see it,” Councilor Dan Tremble said before the vote.

Tremble said he felt the contract’s 10-year span was too long, but Councilor Ben Sprague thought it was appropriate.

“I think that that gives us time to work with the Waterfront Concerts company and other supporters to really make this a world-class venue,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of improvements we can make to that site together [and] I think that 10 years is going to give us the opportunity to really do that.”

