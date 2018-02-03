Bangor Protesters Show Support for 'Dreamers' and Immigrants

By 2 hours ago
  • Bangor Protesters
    Bangor Protesters
    A.J. Higgins / Maine Public

Nearly 30 men, women and children braved sub-zero wind chills in Bangor Saturday morning to oppose bus inspections by federal agents looking for undocumented immigrants.

Credit A.J. Higgins / Maine Public

The demonstrators, who represented more than a dozen social activist groups, said that in addition to protesting federal inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, they came to Concord Coach Lines in Bangor to highlight the potential deportation of Lexius Saint Martin. Saint Martin is a Haitian immigrant from Waterville who came to the United States as an 11-year-old boy. His status was protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which was terminated by President Trump last September.

“We have Mainers being detained by ICE, we have the dreamers being used as a bargaining chip in D.C.” said Marie Follayttar Smith, a co-founder of Mainers for Accountable Leadership. “We need to show up and speak out and say that we do not tolerate this.”

Follaytter Smith also said she and others want bus passengers to know that their civil rights mean that they don't have to answers the agents' questions.

"We do have rights and we welcome all those who come to our country," Follayttar Smith said. "We don't want people to continue to live in fear."

The activists are encouraging Maine's congressional delegation to enact legislation to protect the DACA program.

Tags: 
Maine Public
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
DACA

Related Content

U.S. Border Patrol Checks on Buses Increasing Across Maine

By & Jan 25, 2018
Patty Wight / Maine Public

The U.S. Border Patrol is running daily citizenship checks on buses traveling from Fort Kent toward the state's interior and making periodic checks on buses originating in Bangor. Civil rights advocates say these checks may be in violation of protections outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

Daniel Heibert, chief patrol agent for the Houlton sector, says the agency has the authority to make such checks anywhere within 100 miles of the border, a standard which encompasses the entire state of Maine.

Federal Judge Rules It Was 'Unconstitutional and Cruel' for ICE to Detain New York Man

By Jan 30, 2018
Mindy Saint Martin

An attorney for a Haitian man picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Waterville earlier this month said that he is encouraged by a federal judge's ruling in Manhattan this week. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said it was "unconstitutional and cruel" for authorities to detain Ravi Ragbir "without a moment's notice." Forrest then ordered Ragbir’s immediate release.

Haitian Man Detained By ICE For Unclear Reasons

By Jan 26, 2018
Mindy Saint Martin

A Waterville family is asking Gov. Paul LePage and members of Maine's congressional delegation to intervene on behalf of a Haitian man who was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month for reasons that are not clear. The man, Lexius Saint Martin, is now being held at a New Hampshire jail awaiting deportation.